Luis Manzano Shares A Nostalgic Throwback Magazine Cover And Video Of The Myx VJs

Luis Manzano took a trip down memory lane as he shared a very ~old school~ magazine cover featuring the Myx VJs on Instagram on January 15.

Luis, who had the longest stint as a Myx VJ, wrote, "Myx forever." The cover photo features fellow Myx VJs Nikki Gil, Iya Villania, Bianca Roque, Chino Lui Pio, and Janine Ramirez.

Not only did Luis share the nostalgic magazine cover throwback, but he also shared a quick video clip of the other Myx Vjs including Nikki, Iya, Heart Evangelista, Karel Marquez, and Geoff Eigenmann.

Tagging the celebs featured in the video, Luis shared, "Song+vid = memories."

Netizens even chimed in on their favorite Myx memories. One netizen wrote, "Kayo kumumpleto ng childhood ko." Another wrote, "Remember ko pa noon nagkakanda-late na ako sa klase ko dahil 7:00 a.m. kasi ang Myx dito sa amin. Myx is a [big part] of my childhood memories."

In 2018, the Myx VJs event met up several times for a mini-reunion. Luis posted a photo with the VJs, while Nikki, who posted a photo for the 2018 Myx Music Awards, wrote, "It felt like a school homecoming party, haha. Can't believe this was my life for 11 years. 'Di ko na pala kaya mag-heels for more than three hours or maghintay backstage ng matagal."