Drew Arellano Had The Funniest Thing To Say About His Throwback Photo With Iya Villania

Drew Arellano poked fun at his wife Iya Villania when he shared a throwback photo from 2010.

On Instagram, Drew posted a photo where he and Iya were wearing matching white shirts. What was hilarious was what he wrote in the caption: "Ah youth. When you can have the confidence to stack rice, lasagna, and pancit on one plate. #ItsHerPlate"

The post drew a lot of funny reactions from celebs like Dominic Roque, Zsazsa Padilla, Mark Herras, and Iya–who all seem to have gotten the joke.

Unang Hirit host Lyn Ching responded, “We can still do that but it’s called muffin top the day after.”

Iya and Drew got married in 2014 and they now have three kids–Primo, Leon, and Alana. Iya recently confirmed that she's pregnant with baby number 4.