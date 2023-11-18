Here's Why 'Ma'am Chief: Shakedown In Seoul' Is Perfect For K-Fans And Non-Fans Alike

Let's be real—Hallyu films have spoiled many Pinoy movies for us K-drama fans. Personally, for the past few years, I've been favoring watching Korean movies and series (and other international franchises in general). I have tried watching local films and dramas, but there's just something magical about Hallyu entertainment. So, when I heard of Ma'am Chief: Shakedown in Seoul, I was skeptical if it was going to be good. But of course, I gave it a chance.

Like many previous local films, I didn’t watch the trailer before watching the movie. I’m the type that hates spoilers, okay? I have seen clips, but I deliberately skipped watching the trailer and just skimmed a couple of news articles that summarized the plot. So, I went to the cinema without any expectations.

What is Ma'am Chief: Shakedown in Seoul All About?

The first thing I knew was that the story revolves around Selda, played by comedy sensation Melai Cantiveros-Francisco. Short plot, sans spoilers: The heroine is a police officer-slash-fangirl who pursues a criminal in Korea in this action-comedy.

Diving deeper, Selda disguises herself as a tour guide with her bestie, Yas (played by Alora Sasam). We also see her dynamics with the closest people in her life, such as with her work partner, Joy (Jennica Garcia), Olga (Karylle), and her sister, Marnee (Louella Gomez). Plus, in her Korean adventure, she meets interesting characters—from the tour joiners played by Bernadette Allyson Estrada, Dustine Mayores, Enzo Almario, Manel Sevidal, and Sela Guia, to the suspects like Pepe Herrera. Get to know more about the Ma'am Chief cast here.

Ma'am Chief is the debut movie of Pulp Studios, helmed by executive producer and Pulp Live World COO Happee Sy-Go (a.k.a. Inang Reyna of Philippine K-Pop) and directed by host, vlogger, and now-rookie filmmaker, Kring Kim. It was written by Sofia Hazel Calayag, who is also venturing into screenplay writing for the first time.

In a press release for the film, Happee expressed, "Working on Ma'am Chief: Shakedown in Seoul has been an exhilarating journey. The fusion of Filipino and Korean cultures in this film is something truly special. I'm thrilled about how it turned out and am very eager to share this unique cinematic experience with the public. I genuinely hope audiences will embrace the film with as much love and enthusiasm as we poured into creating it."

Here Are 8 Things I Loved About Ma'am Chief: Shakedown in Seoul

For me, the movie was a gem, and it came into one of the busiest, most stressful times in my life. I needed a breather, and it definitely delivered. It felt like a warm embrace, combining the charm of familiar places, Pinoy humor, and genuine fangirl representation.

1. Good Vibes On- and Off-Screen

Before the premiere, a media fest unveiled the heartfelt connection that bound the cast and crew. The touching love and connection among them were unmistakable, reflecting the passion and dedication poured into creating this flick. The cast and crew revealed how Inang Reyna pulled out all the stops, took care of them, and enabled them to I could feel their sincerity when they said how much they cherished the opportunity and each other. This definitely hyped me up—love creates magic, after all.

2. ~*That*~ Aesthetic and Catchy OST

Just like my favorite Korean movies and dramas, Ma'am Chief boasted stellar cinematography, as it was made with the help and expertise of Korean filmmakers. The attention to detail withcaptivating shots really elevated the viewing experience. And, the movie's OST was my cup of tea! I kept bobbing my head to the track by Rolling Quartz and the catchy hero theme song!

3. Korea's Charms at Every Turn

As someone who has loved flying to Korea for years, one of the things that naturally endeared me to the movie was the filming locations. I remembered all my Myeongdong beauty hauls and street food hunts. My awe at unique structures like hanok houses and the buildings in Dongdaemun. My several attempts at taking the best pictures while wearing a hanbok or posing in famous tourist attractions. And the reasoning of "I love going here because [insert favorite K-drama] was filmed here" for even the most mundane places in Korea—100% relatable!

4. Heart-Fluttering Cameos

What's a Hallyu film without surprise appearances? Ma'am Chief didn't disappoint! NGL, I was one of the people who squealed when those Korean celebs popped out of nowhere. Before the premiere, I knew already that two actors I admire would be there: Lee Seung Gi (whom I loved from many projects but most especially Vagabond) and Do Ji Han (one of the pretty boys from Hwarang). But when it was time for their scenes, I just couldn’t help but feel a bit jelly that the cast got to interact with them! So, please, please, please don’t snooze on the cameos!

5. Melai Cantiveros -Francisco' s Star Power

I’ve only ever known her from her Pinoy Big Brother days, when she was the resident comedy queen. I was so amused by her infectious energy and impeccable comedic timing! She brought the character to life, and she played the fangirl role so well. I could totally see myself in the way all her worries visibly disappeared at the sight of her bias, no matter if it’s just a fleeting moment or at the end of tiring workdays.

6. Inclusive and Diverse Representation

Led by women, Ma'am Chief proudly embraced diversity with its inclusive cast. It represented various groups, including the LGBTQIA+ community and individuals with disabilities. This inclusivity sent a powerful message about the importance of representation in mainstream cinema. (Sidebar: The cast included Korean actors, too! Watch out for Gabriel Choi, who plays the tour bus driver, and the beautiful Moon Kyung, who plays former-idol and now-entertainment agency CEO Kim Bo Ra.)

7. Pinoy Humor with Heart

As I was watching the film, I was reminded of all the Pinoy movies that I grew up with. The unique brand of humor and heartfelt storytelling was there. Ma'am Chief didn't just rely on slapstick comedy but seamlessly blended fun and good vibes with genuine emotions. This will surely touch the hearts of Pinoys, whether you’re a K-fan or not. It wasn’t trying hard to be a Korean movie. With the fusion of laughter and heart, you’ll see that it’s a Pinoy movie through and through.

8. Authentic Fangirl Stories

Hands down, my favorite thing about Ma'am Chief was how ~*real*~ fangirls (and boys) portrayed in it. There were so many times during the movie when I had internal monologues of, "Uy, ganyan din ako" or "Parang si [insert a family or friend’s name here] 'yan oh!" The movie managed to capture the essence of our fandom, how we live our lives as regular people from diverse backgrounds but happen to connect by avidly supporting K-culture.

For me, Ma'am Chief wasn't just a movie; it was a celebration of the shared joys and passions that bridge Pinoy and Korean cultures. With its perfect blend of humor, heartwarming stories, and K-fan moments, the film really moved me. It reminded me that sometimes, the most enchanting journeys are the ones that feel like a homecoming. Kamsami, Ma'am Chief, for making the familiar feel new and the new feel like home.

Ma'am Chief: Shakedown in Seoul is the debut film of Pulp Studios. It premiered in cinemas on November 15, 2023.