Maggie Wilson Breaks Her Silence On Adultery Allegations Made By Her Ex-Husband Victor Consunji

Maggie Wilson and Victor Consunji made headlines when the latter filed adultery charges against the beauty queen and her business partner, British-Thai entrepreneur Tim Connor. This happened just a day after Maggie took to social media that members of Victor’s company, Victor Consunji Development Corp. (VCDC), entered her home and allegedly recorded videos of her personal belongings without permission.

According to the charges filed by Victor, Maggie and Tim went to Barcelona without him and committed adultery in December 2021, January 2022, and February 2022 in Taguig City. On July 26, however, the TV host broke her silence on the adultery allegations made by her estranged husband.

“So you’re saying in your adultery allegations that your Schengen visa was still being processed and that myself and Tim went to Barcelona without you? Ok! Here’s a video I posted on stories,” Maggie wrote on Instagram. “47 weeks ago (which was viewed by 45k+ people), of you laughing with us and smoking shisha at a cafe in Barcelona.”

“The name of the cafe is La Rose, which you can see in the background of the video. This was the ONLY time Tim was present in Barcelona with me/us. Just in case you forgot.”

The 33-year-old entrepreneur then posted a video of her hanging out with Victor, Tim, and Tim’s former partner, Francesca Armstrong.

“This allegation was one of the [bases] of getting an arrest warrant for the mother of your son,” she continued.

Maggie Wilson and Victor Consunji announced their split in September 2021. The two share a 10-year-old son.