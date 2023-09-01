Maggie Wilson Is Back On IG, And She Shared A *Heartbreaking* Post About Her Son

Maggie Wilson has reactivated her Instagram account. Now, she's back with another controversial yet heartbreaking post.

Just a week after her account was found deactivated, Maggie spilled some details about her current situation. In a series of Instagram stories on August 31, 2023, Maggie implicitly talked about the reason she has been quiet for some time.

Maggie uploaded a six-second recording of her voice call with her son with ex-husband Victor Consunji, Connor Consunji. In the voice call, Connor can be heard in distress and crying for his mom.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"That's what I dream of every night, waiting at the airport for you," Connor uttered.

Maggie stated in her IG stories that the uploaded voice clip was just six seconds of more "unbearable" conversations with her son, Connor.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

By the end of her posts, Maggie expressed her call for change when it comes to child protection services in the Philippines. She claimed that there have been no laws on parental abduction in the country.

"We have NO child protection services or laws on parental abduction in the Philippines. Something has to change," Maggie declared.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓



As of May 2023, the Filipino-British beauty queen revealed that it has been a year since she was granted access to her son.

In a viral video posted on Instagram, she publicized her message to Connor, saying: “One day, when someone steps in from our justice system, we will see each other again. We can hold each other, smile together, and go through life making happy memories together. I want you to know that I look forward to that day."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Maggie and Victor announced their split in September 2021, but the separation drama intensified when Maggie was not allowed to see her son for the first time during Christmas of that same year.

In 2022, the legal battles between the ex-couple began. Victor filed adultery cases against his ex-wife Maggie, accusing her of having sexual relations with businessman Tim Connor. Maggie then posted a couple of photos and videos disproving Victor's adultery allegations.