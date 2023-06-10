Maine Mendoza Denies Reports Her Wedding Will Be *Televised*: 'Huh? This is not true'

Nope, Maine Mendoza's wedding to Arjo Atayde *isn't* going to air on national TV.

That's what the Eat Bulaga! host had to say after reports made the rounds on the internet that her wedding ceremony would be televised on a certain TV network.

"Huh? This is not true and the article is misleading," Maine wrote on Twitter.

"I am the last person to publicize a personal affair," she added.

"Kakaloka din how some netizens would simply believe what they see on the Internet," Maine remarked. "Kailan ba mauuso ang fact-checking?!"

Maine and Arjo were engaged in July 2022. Arjo earlier confirmed in an interview that he and Maune are set to tie the knot this 2023. They have not shared the wedding date in order to keep the occasion personal.

“Definitely the wedding is in the works but that’s all I can say for now. We’re preparing for it. I’m enjoying it. And definitely, it’s within the year. It’s also part of what we’re planning right now. Surprise na lang."

