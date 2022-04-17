To New Beginnings: Maja Salvador Announces Engagement To Rambo Nuñez

Love is ~indeed~ sweeter the second time around, and this time, it's forever! On April 17, Maja Salvador announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Rambo Nuñez!

On Instagram, Maja shared photos from the couple's engagement and in her post's caption, she wrote, "My new beginning @rambonunez."

Meanwhile, Rambo also posted about the happy occasion as he wrote, "The best part is yet to come my love @maja."

It looks like Rambo's proposal to Maja took place somewhere in Palawan where the couple is currently vacationing with family.

Maja and Rambo originally split up in 2010 when they prioritized their careers after dating for several months. But fate had different plans when the couple rekindled their romance in 2018. In an interview, the couple shared how they met over a decade ago after watching a Sarah Geronimo concert. Maja said, "After n'on, kumakain kami sa isang restaurant tapos silang dalaw ni Marco magkasama noon. Doon kami unang nag-meet. Doon nag-start ang lahat. Tinext niya ako."

