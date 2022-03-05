Matteo Guidicelli Denies Sarah Geronimo Is Pregnant In Those New Year Pics: 'Hangin lang 'yon sa bundok'

Matteo Guidicelli has finally responded to rumors that he and his wife Sarah Geronimo are expecting their first child.

In an interview with ABS-CBN showbiz reporter MJ Felipe, Matteo denied that Sarah is pregnant.

"Sexy nga ng asawa [ko] ngayon, e," he stated.

Netizens speculated that Sarah had conceived after noticing what appeared to be a baby bump in Matteo's New Year photos.

The actor said that it was just the wind that made Sarah's dress billow.

"Hindi, ano lang 'yon, hangin lang 'yon sa bundok," he clarified. "Hangin lang 'yon. Enjoy muna namin yung pagiging asawa, enjoy muna namin yung isa't-isa. So hopefully, hopefully, soon."

The couple recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary in February.

On their life as husband and wife, Matteo shared, "You'll always learn more and more about [Sarah] every single day and I think that's something very, very true. Two years pa lang kami, but I appreciate the ups and downs every day."

Matteo also revealed that Sarah is currently taking baking lessons and she's working on a project with Viva. These are on top of their work on their own production outfit, G Productions.

"She's working," Matteo revealed. "It's just not out there yet, but soon, she'll be done. She's planning for the future, so she's working closely with Viva to produce these things with our own company and Viva."

