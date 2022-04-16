Marian Rivera And Dingdong Dantes Celebrate Ziggy's Birthday In El Nido

Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes, and their kids Zia and Ziggy are on holiday in El Nido to celebrate Ziggy's third birthday on April 16.

In an Instagram post, Marian commemorated Ziggy's birthday by posting three photos of her son enjoying the pristine beach. She wrote, "Happy happy birthday to my sweetest boy, Sixto! I'm so happy to see you grow and learn every day."

She added, "You bring so much joy into our lives. Please don't grow up too fast! Love you, anak!"

Meanwhile, Dingdong shared a nice photo of Ziggy and Marian enjoying a moment while on vacation. He wrote, "Take it all in, my son. These will all help you turn your wonderful dreams into reality–dreams that will be more powerful than challenges that would lie ahead."

Marian also took to Instagram Stories and shared a photo of Dingdong and Ziggy–and we must say, the three-year-old is turning out to be a carbon copy of his dad.

The family is celebrating Ziggy's birthday at Pangulasian Island Resort, an eco-luxury resort that boasts a 750-meter pristine beach set in a backdrop of a lush tropical forest.