Marian Rivera And Zia Dantes Just Had The Cutest Mom-Daughter Pottery Date

Marian Rivera and Zia Dantes found a new activity to bond over: Making their own pottery!

Wearing matching blue floral outfits, the mother-daughter duo took a pottery class this weekend and it looked like it was a lot of fun. On Instagram, Marian shared, "Trying out something new and learning together. Happy to experience this with you, my Ate Z!"

Marian and Zia's work consisted of cups, saucers, and bowls. The actress later commented that her eldest child turned out to be good at pottery. She wrote, "E yung mas magaling pa siya sa akin?! Sana all!"

Marian's fellow celebs also praised Marian and Zia’s bonding activity. Joyce Pring wrote, "Galing naman, Ate Z! Love the matchy dresses, too!" Angel Locsin posted, "Love this!" While Mariel Padilla commented, "Ang gandang mag-nanay!"

Zia, who is now 6 years old, often does fun things with her superstar mom. Then three years old, Zia once drew freckles on Marian's face so that she can look like Anna from Disney's Frozen. Zia also gave off some superhero vibes when she dressed up like her mom's character Darna, which she portrayed in 2009.