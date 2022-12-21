LOL! Maris Racal Wanting To Win A Vacuum Cleaner In A Raffle Is Literally *All Of Us*

With the holidays in full swing, celebrating Christmas parties with officemates or friends is likely part of your calendar. And while the abundance of food and games are all fun parts of get-togethers, there’s also quite nothing like the *thrill* of participating and winning in a raffle! But if you’re one of the unlucky few who haven’t won any prize, well, you’re not alone!

In fact, even celebs aren’t favored by the odds sometimes. Take, for instance, Maris Racal, who penned a hilarious yet super *relatable* tweet about wanting to win a vacuum cleaner. “This isn’t my year. Someday mananalo rin ako ng Dyson vacuum sa mga raffle.”

Luckily, it seems like Maris doesn’t have to wait THAT long—since the brand gifted her with her coveted household appliance just three days after her viral tweet!

“Hoy, this is my year after all!!! Salamat naman sa pa-regalo, Dyson. Di ko ‘to in-expect,” she wrote, captioning a photo of herself ecstatic after unboxing her precious gift! Cute!

Replying to her tweet, netizens couldn’t help but express their happiness for Maris, including director Tonette Jadaone, who joked that she should’ve wished for a three-bedroom condo unit instead. LOL!

Other comments stated that there’s nothing quite like winning a raffle and that the vacuum cleaner is the perfect gift for the actress, a proud fur mom who often needs to clean up after her pets.

Well deserved, indeed. Merry Christmas in advance, Maris!

