Matteo Guidicelli Shares A Glimpse Of His Cannoli Date Night With Sarah Geronimo In Italy

Matteo Guidicelli has been sharing glimpses of his recent trip to Italy with his wife Sarah Geronimo. Last week, ICYMI, Matteo and Sarah enjoyed an evening at the opera, where they watched Aida di Giuseppe Verdi at the historic Arena Di Verona.

This time, Matteo shared a series of photos with Sarah where they enjoyed cannolis while taking in the sights of Sicily.

Matteo wrote in his post, "A beautiful cannoli evening in Sicily."

Matteo shared that it was his and Sarah’s first time in Sicily and said that they "fell in love" with the place. He added, "It was so beautiful, from the colors of the historic structures, the people, small tight hilly roads, and of course, the food!"

Matteo and Sarah most recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary in February and they've been together since 2013.

