Maureen Wroblewitz Opens Up About Her Depression: ‘I’m glad I didn’t give up on myself’

TW: suicide, depression

In an Instagram post, model Maureen Wroblewitz spoke candidly about suffering from depression, giving her followers a heartfelt lesson: “Remember to always be kind because you never know what someone is going through.”

She shared a photo of herself when she was 13, looking happy on the outside but on the brink of ending her life. “This girl that you see smiling and posing in front of the camera was thinking of the easiest ways to end her life just a few months prior. If it wasn’t for her little sister finding her in a vulnerable situation and telling her parents about it, I don’t know if I would be here today,” she wrote.

She opened up about how the loss of her mom impacted her. “After losing my mom at the age of 11 and experiencing more of life’s difficulties soon after, I had slowly started losing faith in myself. I was fighting my inner demons alone because I chose to suffer in silence. I didn’t want to burden anyone with my problems but I also was too ashamed of them. I knew something was wrong but I wanted to hide that for as long as I could. It wasn’t until one blurry night and suddenly I was exposed.”

She shared a particular book that helped her. “My parents suggested that I start seeing a therapist and after completing a few sessions, my dad gifted me a book. ‘Life Without Limits’ by Nick Vujicjic. That is what ultimately inspired me to change my outlook on life. Nick’s story had made me realize that at just 13, I hadn’t even seen the world yet.

“I didn’t know what was yet to happen, and I thought ‘What if I do become someone in this lifetime?’ ‘What if I get to inspire people with my story?’ ‘What if I’m meant for something bigger?’ From then on, I knew I had to make my dreams a reality; I knew I couldn’t hide in my darkness forever. I was convinced that telling my story was my purpose and that I had to work hard so I could become someone that I’m proud of.”

Her change of mindset certainly opened a lot of doors for her, particularly in the fashion industry. ICYDK, Maureen is the first Filipina to have won the title of Asia’s Next Top Model. “Just that change of mindset opened a lot of doors for me. I started my fashion blog a few months later and even though I kept it a secret from people in my school out of fear of being judged. I shared about my life and my love for fashion. A year later, I got discovered by my now momager on Instagram, and three years after that, I was living my dreams in the Philippines.

“I have always wanted to share more about my mental health struggles, but I never knew how. I now understand that the best way is to just do it, to speak my truth and people will listen, I believe that even if I get to help just one person by sharing my story, I have done something right. Depression is still a constant battle for me, but I am no longer afraid to ask for help. I see my therapist every month, I have motivational calls with my momager and I have the support of my family and my boyfriend.”

She ended her post by expressing her gratitude to everyone rooting for her. “I am grateful for all the people in my life who love and care for me. I wouldn’t be here without them. Literally. To all my supporters, you have made my dreams possible and you still continue to do so.

“I can now say that I’m extremely proud of myself, not just for all my achievements but for having found the strength to fight for what I believed in. I’m glad I didn’t give up on myself. I now know that I am truly meant for something bigger.”

If you feel that you need help and advice for yourself or anyone else, please contact The National Center for Mental Health (NCMH) Crisis Hotline, a 24/7 confidential services hotline for psychiatric emergencies, suicidal thoughts, depression, and other issues at (02) 7989-8727 or (0917) 899-8727 (or 0917 899-USAP). You can also reach out to Hopeline, a 24/7 Suicide Prevention and Crisis Intervention hotline in the Philippines, by calling (02) 8804-4673, (0917) 558-4673 (Globe), or (0918) 873-4673 (Smart). Here is a more complete list of hotlines you can reach out to for further assistance.