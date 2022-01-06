Maxene Magalona Spends Time With Her Parents-In-Law: 'Family isn’t always about blood'

There is no doubt that Maxene Magalona shares a special bond with her parents-in-law, Millet and Roberto Mananquil, and her latest Instagram post is proof.

On the heels of separation rumors, the actress took to the social platform yesterday to pen an appreciation post for her husband Rob Mananquil’s parents, whom she recently spent quality time with.

She wrote, “Family isn’t always about blood. It’s the people in your life who want you in theirs; the ones who accept you for who you are. The ones who would do anything to see you smile and who love you no matter what.”

Maxene also happily shared about their recent holiday celebration: “I spent New Year’s Eve having dinner with my in-laws Dad #RobertoMananquil and Mom @milletmartinezmananquil. Every time I hang out with them, I learn and enjoy so much. I love hearing Dad’s funny jokes that make me laugh so much as well as Mom’s stories from the past that come with life lessons which I cherish and keep with me forever.

“I just want to take this moment to show my love and gratitude for two of the kindest and most unconditionally loving souls that I’ve ever met in this lifetime. I wouldn’t be the person I am today if not for them. The love that they have for me and their children is just so pure and rare which is why I would like to honor and share it. God bless you both!”

The post comes shortly after the rumors of Maxene having marital issues with Rob have circulated online, with netizens noting that the actress has recently unfollowed her husband and dropped his surname on her IG bio.

While Maxine did not address the rumors specifically, she has made her sentiments clear in a recent post. She wrote, “Actors are human beings too. Even if our job entails us to be in the limelight, it doesn’t mean that we owe our private stories to the public.”

The couple tied the knot in 2018. Two years after, they spent a year-long stay in Bali, Indonesia, before Maxine decided to come back to the Philippines in March 2021.