Maxene Magalona Unfollows Husband Rob Mananquil And Drops His Surname On IG

Did Maxene Magalona and husband Rob Mananquil break up?

The actress and her musician husband are caught up in breakup rumors after eagle-eyed fans spotted that she has unfollowed Rob on Instagram. She has also *noticably* dropped her husband's surname on her IG bio.

A series of IG stories uploaded by Maxene further fueled speculations of a possible split. On January 3, she shared a quote which read, "What you allow is what will continue." Another story was captioned, "No bad vibes for 2022."

Maxene, however, spent the holidays with Rob's family and gave a rare shoutout to her husband. "Happy holidays from the Mananquils and the Trillos! Sending our love and prayers to @robmananquil," she captioned a photo uploaded on Christmas day,

Maxene has yet to respond to the rumors and it looks like she won't be answering questions about her personal life any time soon.

On December 31. Maxine posted an Instagram photo with a lengthy caption, saying, "Actors are human beings, too. Even if our job entails us to be in the limelight, it doesn't mean that we owe our private stories to the public."

Rob, on the other hand, has set his IG account on private. Maxene came back to Manila in March 2021 sans Rob after a year in Bali, Indonesia.

The two got married in 2018.