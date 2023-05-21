Michael Pacquiao Opens Up About Being Bullied: 'They would make fun of my face, my name'

*Trigger warning: suicide*

It may seem like the children of boxing champ and former lawmaker Manny Pacquiao have it all, but in reality, one of them went through a dark time in his life.

In one of broadcaster Julius Babao's recent vlogs, Michael Pacquiao opened up about being bullied and going through depression in his teens.

The 21-year-old rapper and composer said it was when his family moved back to his father's hometown, General Santos, when the bullying started.

“I couldn’t fit in kasi Pacquiao, so they thought na Inglisero lang [ako],” Michael recalled. "People thought na maarte ako and wala ako masyadong friends."

"No one really wanted to talk to me," he added. "Because of my name also. They were afraid."

"Most of the time in school, I would her [them] make fun of me 'saka they would make fun of my face, my name, tsaka backstab me."

The bullying would go on for about three to four years. Despite having two good friends who would look out for him, Michael says it was such a challenging time he once even thought of ending his life.

"I felt alone," Michael remembers. "My parents didn't know na 'yon yung plano ko, like, to kill myself. There was one time sa room ko lang. It wasn’t a rope. Para siyang wire, like a charger wire thingie."

Thankfully, Michael thought about what his parents and siblings would feel, and he stopped in his tracks. He was around 16 at the time. He put his energy and frustration into working out at the gym, and eventually his parents found out.

"They comforted me," Michael shared. "My dad talked to me. We prayed. I felt nice, I felt better."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jinkeepacquiao (@jinkeepacquiao)

He also has this to say to those who believe money solves everything: "Funny when people say that. They don’t know talaga."

"Just because na mayaman kami, wala nang problems 'cause money doesn’t solve all problems."

These days, Michael pours his heart and soul into his music, composing and performing rap songs. While that dark phase in his life is over, he shares advice to those who may be going through a similar time.

"All I can say is don’t do that," he says. "And also, you’re not alone. "'Yon yung important part. You can talk to someone about what you feel and don’t let feelings determine your choice of action."

Watch Julius Babao's vlog here:

***

If someone you know is suicidal or depressed and you'd like to help, click here.

If you are suicidal or are experiencing symptoms of depression, know that there is help and hope. You may call the following hotlines:

Crisis Line (for non-sectarian, non-judgmental telephone counseling):

Landline: (02) 893-7603

Globe Duo: 0917-8001123 / 0917-5067314

Sun Double Unlimited: 0922-8938944 / 0922-3468776

www.in-touch.org

Center for Family Ministries (for spiritual counseling):

www.cefam.ph

Landline: (02) 426-4289 to 92

Online resources for depression and suicide prevention:

www.suicide.org

www.iasp.info

www.afsp.org

www.befrienders.org

www.imalive.org

www.thehopeline.com

www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org