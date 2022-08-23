Michelle Madrigal Is Seeing Someone New: 'We have an understanding'

Michelle Madrigal surprised netizens on August 22, Monday, after posting a photo with a guy on social media.

"Him," the now fitness trainer based in Texas captioned her upload on IG.

It was in August 2021 when Michelle confirmed that she and Troy Woolfolk were in the middle of a divorce. The former couple married in 2019 and they have a daughter together, four-year-old Anika.

In a vlog uploaded also on August 22, Michelle gave her followers an update on her life, like how she's preparing to become a real estate broker and starting her own swimwear line. She also talked about the mystery guy she posted on IG.

"I recently posted someone and I started dating," Michelle confirmed. "I was already casually dating before, but I never posted anybody because I was also not emotionally available. I was just, you know, just trying to see what dating feels like again because you don’t fricking know what you’re doing after being married and being a parent."

Michelle also noted that the guy she's dating is also a divorcee with kids, sharing that she finds it hard to connect with someone single who doesn't have children.

"I think we’re in a very good place," Michelle added. "I don’t wanna put any label dahil hindi naman importante ‘yon. We have an understanding. I think we’re pretty much on the same page."

"What I’m looking for is obviously a life partner. We’ll see how it goes."

Watch Michelle's vlog here:

