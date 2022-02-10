Mikael Daez Says He Was *Relieved* When Megan Young Denied Their Relationship During Miss World

Mikael Daez and Megan Young are undoubtedly one of the coolest married couples in local showbiz. Not only do they have wonderful chemistry, but they’re also mega-supportive of each other.

Case in point: During the early years of their relationship, the two had to keep their relationship *private* due to career-related reasons. And while that could be an issue to some couples, both of them were totally okay with the setup!

“The reason why we did that is simply because we felt like we wanted to grow as individuals first in terms of work,” Mikael opens up in an episode of their Behind Relationship Goals podcast. They were only together for less than a year at that time–with Megan relishing her Miss World win while Mikael was being paired with fellow Kapuso star Andrea Torres.

At one point, Megan even denied her involvement with Mikael in an interview. “Right after I won Miss World, they said, ‘Do you have a boyfriend?’ And I was like, ‘No, I don’t have a boyfriend',” she recalls with a laugh. “Because I was like, huh, maybe the focus should now still be about us as individuals. It’s a new chapter—and a very big chapter—in my career, and I want Fofo to be able to focus on his career so dapat separate pa din.”

The lovebirds, who fondly call each other Boneezy (Megan) and Fofo (Mikael), further revealed that going public with their relationship was something they weren’t ready for at that time.

“I'm so happy that that was what you said, “ Mikael responds. “I would’ve been so disappointed and so shocked if you said that ‘Yes, I do have a boyfriend’, kasi wala naman sa mga plano [natin]. And if Boneezy did that, she could’ve thrown me a curveball. I was like, ‘Oh my god, thank you so much that that is what she said.’”

Megan complimented her Fofo for being her “biggest support system” during her pageant journey, albeit privately. She shares, “I wasn’t worried about [Mikael] because I knew how confident he was as a person and in our relationship. But I was more like, ‘Should I have said na kami?’ because I hate lying. And that was such a fun moment na I wanted to celebrate with you, but I couldn't celebrate it in public. I was just so happy and proud because you were there with me in my journey.”

“I felt like I was in a different world when I was with you and I didn’t want anybody to dip their toes into it and ruin that,” the former beauty queen tells her husband.

Aww, at least they’re out and proud now, right? #RelationshipGoals, indeed!

