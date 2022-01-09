Megan Young Shared A Touching Message For Mikael Daez On His Birthday And Their 11th Anniversary

Megan Young just shared a heartwarming message for Mikael Daez as she marked not one but two milestones: his 34th birthday and their 11th anniversary!

"I didn’t forget this time," Megan wrote in her post, which featured photos from their travels together and Mikael's goofy photos. "At the [stroke] of midnight, I greeted Fofo a happy birthday and we greeted each other a happy anniversary.

Megan went on to share how she and Mikael aren't big on grand celebrations, choosing to honor the special day in a simple way.

"And just like that, we went back to our games hahaha our fam and friends know that we don’t really have big celebrations and like usual, we had some errands, enjoyed the food gifts we received and watched a movie."

"11 years with this man I now call my husband," Megan added. "Sharing some photos of from my favorite trips and my fave photos of @mikaeldaez #kiligyarn #loveyoupo #keso"

Megan and Mikael were engaged for five years before quietly tying the knot in January 2020. In one of their podcasts, the celeb and content creator couple revealed that they actually had their first kiss in the same bar where they met.

Happy anniversary to these cuties and happy birthday, Mikael!