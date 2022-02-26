On A Milan Fashion Week High, Solenn Heussaff Pens A Sweet Appreciation Post For Vicki Belo

ICYMI, Solenn Heussaff served up some major ~lewks~ at Milan Fashion Week where she also debuted her gorgeous new ashy blonde silver hair!

The actress, who attended Milan Fashion Week with celebrity dermatologist Vicki Belo and her husband, Hayden Kho, got to check out all the hottest trends from Fendi to Gucci!

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Solenn, who's set to fly back to Manila, penned a short but sweet message to Vicki for the memorable trip. She wrote on Instagram, "Thank you @victoria_belo for this memorable trip and letting me witness how kind-hearted you are."

She added, "Loved being around you these last few days!"

Continue reading below ↓

The Kapuso actress also extended her thanks to Hayden where she joked, "Also, I am happy your hubby knows how to take good photos, haha! @docyhayden"

Vicki responded to Solenn's post and wrote, "We super enjoyed your company, Solenn. Thank you for coming to fashion week with us. Especially for doing TikTok with me."

Continue reading below ↓

Apart from attending shows, Solenn also got to see Rihanna ~in the flesh~ and the actress wrote, "Rihanna is love."

Continue reading below ↓

Solenn also thanked celebrity stylist Pam Quinones for helping her style her looks. She wrote on Instagram Stories, "Back to regular programming and full-time momma pang bahay outfits for me soon! Was fun to dress up."