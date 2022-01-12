OMG, Nadine Lustre Goes Instagram Official With Christophe Bariou

Be still, our hearts—Nadine Lustre just went Insta-official with rumored boyfriend Christophe Bariou.

The actress posted a picture of herself with her French beau donning matchy black ensembles and enjoying glasses of champagne together. She captioned it with magician’s hat and wand emojis–which, dare we say it, perfectly captured the *magical spark* between them!

This is obviously the first confirmation by Nadine despite being spotted with Christophe on several cute moments together.

We’ll give you a moment to process, but here's a quick recap.

Rumors of Nadine dating Christophe first circulated in October last year, after photos of them shopping while holding hands went viral. The following month, the French businessman was spotted hanging out with Nadine’s family as posted by Nadine’s dad on Facebook, further sparking dating speculations between the two.

November 12 was the day Nadine first posted about Christophe on her Instagram stories, with fans calling it a *semi-insta official* 'boyfriend reveal'.

Aww. We’re so happy for you, Nads!

