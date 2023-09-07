We Spotted Nadine Lustre And James Reid's Cool ~*Beso*~ Moment At An Event!

This is not a drill: Nadine Lustre and James Reid were spotted interacting at the opening of the Gucci flagship store in Makati on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

At the photo wall, James, Nadine, and Anne Curtis were invited to pose for a photo. James walked to Nadine to greet her. The two had a quick hug and beso in front of everyone. The exes are clearly still on good terms. Coincidentally, they wore matching outfits too. How cute!

Also present at the event was James' Careless labelmate, Liza Soberano. The group posed for a *gorgeous* photo together—indeed, their face cards never decline!

Here's another detail we definitely didn't miss: Nadine and Issa Pressman greeted each other with besos by the Gucci wall. It seems like all is well between the two! James and Issa announced their relationship this 2023, and the singer shared he's "the happiest he's ever been" with Issa.

BTW, this is not the first time that Nadine and James were seen greeting or even hanging out post-breakup. Two months after their split, Nadine and James were spotted enjoying a meal together with their friends in a restaurant in Quezon City.

At present, Nadine is in a steady and happy relationship with French businessman Christophe Bariou.

Rumors of Nadine dating Christophe first circulated in October 2021, after photos of them shopping while holding hands went viral. It was in January 2022 when Nadine and Christophe finally went Instagram official with their romance.

Now, fans are curious if wedding bells will soon be ringing for the couple. Despite not being ready yet for marriage, Nadine isn't one to dismiss her future married life with Christophe. "If that's gonna happen, it will happen," she declared in a 2023 interview.