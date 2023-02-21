Good News! Netflix Lowers Its Subscription Rates In The Philippines

I can't imagine life without streaming Netflix shows and movies so I was psyched when I learned that they will lower their rates! Starting February 21, 2023, subscribers from the Philippines can now enjoy Netflix at a much lower cost.

If you are a user currently subscribed to the Basic Plan, you will now be paying P249 monthly instead of the old rate which is P369. For those subscribers who got the Standard Plan, they'll be charged P399 instead of P459). Mobile Plan (P149) and Premium Plan (P549) holders will still retain their same monthly subscription costs.

New members who will sign up will see the new and ~lower~ price plans immediately starting February 21, 2023.

The price update will roll out to existing members over the coming weeks from their next billing cycle. They will be notified by email and within the Netflix app (30 days before the new prices are applied to their subscription). The exact timing will depend on the specific member’s billing cycle.

Cheers to ~*cost-efficient*~ binge-watching!