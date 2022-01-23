Nadine Lustre Clapped Back At A Netizen Claiming She Hasn't Moved On From James Reid

Nadine Lustre couldn't help but respond to a netizen who made an assumption about her and her ex-boyfriend, James Reid.

"Nice to know that after all this time… I'm still living rent-free in your heads," Nadine wrote in a tweet on Friday.

A netizen reacted, "'Cause no matter how you deny it, your ex is still living rent-free in your head."

Nadine responded, "Wala talagang wow factor mga banat mo. Naka-move on na kaming lahat. Mag-move on ka na din, sis."

The same netizen replied, "Wala palang wow factor? Pero lagi mo naman ako sinasagot," to which Nadine said, "Ayaw mo bang ma-inspire, sis?! Hanap ako ng iba."

Another netizen earlier insinuated that Nadine's new dragon ink was actually James' dream tattoo and that she is just on the rebound with her rumored current beau, Christophe Bariou.

"'Yan yung dream tattoo ng ex mo," the netizen said. "Ano girl, 'di pa rin maka-move on? Anino pa rin? Rebound lang yung present? Hahahaha. Parang career mo lang, 'di na umusad. Laos."

Nadine replied, "'Day, tama na. 'Di na natin alam pinaglalaban mo."

Nadine poked fun at the exchange by tweeting, "#BARDAGULANSATWITTER2022." LOL.

Yet another netizen claimed that she had seen a 2018 video interview with James where he revealed he'd get a koi fish dragon tattoo done on his arm if he ever decides to get inked.

"FYI; that KOI FISH DRAGON was the idea of James Reid with Nadine Lustre that time when James was interviewed if ever [he would] have a tattoo [on] his body, he wanted na ilagay sa braso niya," the netizen tweeted. "There was a video of this which I was able to watch [in the] year 2018. And now here's Nadine na nagpa-tattoo sa braso niya. That was the idea of her EX. COPYCAT. Still living in the shadows of her EX. No originality where to put it. Just saying."

Rumors first spread in August 2021 that Nadine and Christophe were dating after they were photographed together by locals in Siargao. Photos of them shopping at a mall and holding hands in October 2021 also went viral, fueling speculation that they were dating.

Earlier in January, it looks like Nadine went Insta-official with Christophe, as she posted their sweet photos together.

