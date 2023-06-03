Paolo Contis' Daughters With Lian Paz Want To *Drop* His Surname

A lot can be discovered about a person based on their replies to comments on their posts. Recently, Lian Paz confirmed that her kids with her estranged ex-husband, Paolo Contis, would no longer like to use his surname.

Earlier in June, Lian posted photos from her daughter Xonia's graduation day, along with close-up pics of the child's certificates as she had achieved high honors.

"Congratulations Our Dear Ate Xonia!!!" Lian wrote in the caption.

"You have always been [consistently] being excellent in school; I am amazed [by] your perseverance and I am grateful to God for that gift to you. Continue to honor the lord in everything!"

A netizen couldn't help but react after noticing Xonia's name on the certificates bearing the Contis surname.

"Bitbit pa apelyido, wala namang ambag ahaha anyways congrats.. You have [a] long way to go!" said the netizen, to which Lian replied with a sad face emoji, "Asking na nga po ang mga bata to have it changed."

Lian is currently engaged to basketball player-turned-businessman John Cabahug, who has expressed in the past his desire to legally adopt Xonia and Xalene. He and Lian have a daughter together and John has another daughter from a previous relationship.

In 2021, Lian shared that she was pursuing the annulment of her marriage to Paolo so she could have her "freedom back." She and Paolo tied the knot in 2009 and in 2012, she confirmed that they had already separated.

In 2021, LJ Reyes confirmed her breakup with Paolo, with whom she has a daughter. In May 2023, the actress—who has been based in New York with her two kids since August 2021—shared the happy news that she is now engaged to her non-showbiz boyfriend, Philip Evangelista.

