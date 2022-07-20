Paolo Contis *Flexes* His Everyday Baon Cooked By His 'Chef' And Netizens Believe It's Yen Santos

Although Paolo Contis and Yen Santos *still* haven’t confirmed their official relationship status, they don't seem to be staying low-key when it comes to their affection—what with the subtle *cues* hinting at their off-screen romance.

On Facebook, the controversial actor took the time to ~flex~ his baon, which included Pinoy favorites adobo and chicken curry. He thanked “[his] chef” for making sure he was happy and full despite his busy schedule. “Everyday shoot…Everyday baon…thanks to my chef!” he wrote.

He didn’t explicitly mention who the certain “chef” is, but given his previous post thanking Yen for cooking kaldereta for him, netizens immediately went wild with speculations and assumed it's the actress.

In the aforementioned post, Paolo tagged a certain Lilieyen Santos, which is Yen’s full name, and expressed his gratitude. “Kaldereta pero brown rice. Thank you, Lilieyen Santos,” he captioned a selfie with his microwave-ready food.

The actress appreciated the gesture, writing back, “My pleasure.” Paolo teased, “Adobo next?” To which, the actress playfully replied, “Abusado ka naman.”

Their ~sweet~ exchange quickly circulated online, earning them negative comments for what looked like a subtle *PDA* despite Yen being rumored to be the cause of Paolo's controversial breakup with LJ Reyes, with whom he shares a kid.

With this, Paolo expressed his dismay. “Masyado nang pakikialam sa buhay ng may buhay. Bakit hindi nila problemahin ang pagtaas ng gas at mga bilihin? Huwag kami,” he snapped.

