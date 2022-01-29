Sorry, no results were found for
OMG, Park Shin Hye And Choi Tae Joon Are Expecting A Baby Boy

Congratulations to the newly-married couple!
by Maria Gonzales | 5 hours ago
park shin hye choi tae joon expecting baby boy
PHOTO: (L-R) INSTAGRAM/SSINZ7, YOUTUBE/ACTOR JIWON UHM
Featured

In November, Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon announced their engagement plus a baby on the way, and now, we've got confirmation that the couple is expecting a baby boy!

The news was confirmed by Shin Hye's BFF, actress Uhm Ji Won in a vlog uploaded on January 28. The vlog featured Ji Won's highlights in the past month, including a private dinner with Shin Hye where the actress personally handed out her ~elegant~ wedding invitations. 

park shin hye wedding invite
YOUTUBE/ACTOR JIWON UHM
park shin hye wedding invite
YOUTUBE/ACTOR JIWON UHM
park shin hye wedding invite
YOUTUBE/ACTOR JIWON UHM
After the scrumptious meal, Ji Won shared a quick peek at a surprise celebration they prepared for Shin Hye's pregnancy. The soon-to-be mom was seen surrounded by congratulatory balloons, one of which reads, "Hello baby boy!"

PARK SHIN HYE PREGNANCY
YOUTUBE/ACTOR JIWON UHM

Shin Hye and Tae Joon have been an item since 2018 and the actors recently tied the knot in a star-studded wedding on January 22. The wedding was attended by some high-profile Korean celebs some of which include Lee Min Ho, Lee Hong Ki, IU, and Lee Dong Hwi

Check out the vlog here:

