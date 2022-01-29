OMG, Park Shin Hye And Choi Tae Joon Are Expecting A Baby Boy

In November, Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon announced their engagement plus a baby on the way, and now, we've got confirmation that the couple is expecting a baby boy!

The news was confirmed by Shin Hye's BFF, actress Uhm Ji Won in a vlog uploaded on January 28. The vlog featured Ji Won's highlights in the past month, including a private dinner with Shin Hye where the actress personally handed out her ~elegant~ wedding invitations.

After the scrumptious meal, Ji Won shared a quick peek at a surprise celebration they prepared for Shin Hye's pregnancy. The soon-to-be mom was seen surrounded by congratulatory balloons, one of which reads, "Hello baby boy!"

Shin Hye and Tae Joon have been an item since 2018 and the actors recently tied the knot in a star-studded wedding on January 22. The wedding was attended by some high-profile Korean celebs some of which include Lee Min Ho, Lee Hong Ki, IU, and Lee Dong Hwi.

