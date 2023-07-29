OMG, Pauleen Luna Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2!

The news is out! Pauleen Luna-Sotto and bossing Vic Sotto are pregnant!

Pauleen posted a video on Instagram with the caption, "Someone's excited to be a..." In the video, their firstborn, Talitha Maria Sotto (commonly called Tali) can be seen rejoicing after receiving a balloon that has the words "Big Sister" on it.

Pauleen and Vic got married last 2016 and had Tali a year after. Their love story started as they were co-hosts in the longest-running noontime show Eat Bulaga! (now called E.A.T.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marie Pauleen Luna- Sotto (@pauleenlunasotto)

In a podcast interview with Pia Arcangel, Pauleen actually revealed getting "stressed" when Vic was still courting her. They also have a 34-year age gap.

She said it felt "weird" at first since they were not really on speaking terms. Vic was the quiet type according to Pauleen. They would only greet each other with "hi" and "hello" but not really a decent conversation.

Pauleen also said that they started really talking through email and then eventually they had each other's mobile numbers. She shared, "We started off as friends and after a while, I realized na, 'Aba, okay pala siya.' I mean, he's very simple and not the guy I expected him to be."

Congratulations on your second baby, Pauleen and Vic!