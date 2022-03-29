Is Janine Gutierrez The Mystery Woman In Paulo Avelino's Post?

Paulo Avelino recently posted a photo that is making netizens curious.

The actor took to IG on Monday to share a picture of a woman with her face turned away from the camera. The woman was photographed on the beach and the post had no caption.

Continue reading below ↓



Netizens speculate the mystery woman is Janine Gutierrez, whom Paulo is currently with in the US as part of Ogie Alcasid's OA Sa Love In The USA tour.



The two have also been rumored to be dating for a while now, especially after they were paired in the 2021 teleserye Marry Me, Marry You.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

While the two celebs have yet to confirm the nature of their offscreen relationship, Paulo has dropped clues for fans eager to see them together. In a November 2021 report by PUSH, Paulo Avelino revealed that he and Janine have actually been on a few dates before, but for Janine, it was just "hanging out". The two celebs have also been spotted vacationing together with Edu Manzano and Cherry Pie Picache.

During the virtual press conference of Ogie's tour, Paulo was asked how he would introduce Janine to Aki—his son with LJ Reyes—and he teasingly replied, ""Diretso na. 'Aki, nanay mo.'" OMG!

Could Paulo be finally confirming Janine as his sweetheart? We can't wait to find out soon!

MORE ABOUT PAULO AVELINO AND JANINE GUTIERREZ:

Paulo Avelino Jokes About Introducing Rumored GF Janine Gutierrez As A *Mom* To Son Aki

Yup, Paulo Avelino And Janine Gutierrez Actually Went Out On A Few *Dates* Before

Continue reading below ↓

Janine Gutierrez Reacts To *Rumored Romance* Between Ex-BF Rayver Cruz And Julie Anne San Jose