Pia Wurtzbach's Advice To A Chef About Not Giving Up Is Something We Should All Live By

It's no secret that Pia Wurtzbach joined Binibining Pilipinas ~three times~ before she won the coveted title of Miss Universe Philippines, and eventually bag the crown as Miss Universe 2015.

Recently, Chef Gelo Guison tweeted about how he is not discouraged by some failures because he remembers Pia's remarkable journey to Miss Universe.

"Kapag 'di ako napilili sa campaigns or nasho-shortlist sa events or 'di nananalo in life in general, lagi ko iniiisip, si @PiaWurtzbach nga tatlong beses sumali ng Binibini bago nanalo, e," he wrote. "Darating din ang oras ko. At kailang magsumikap pa ng ibayo."

Pia replied, "You will never miss what's meant for you, and what's meant for you will never pass you by. Always remember that, Gelo." Aww. So inspiring!

You will never miss what's meant for you and what's meant for you will never pass you by. Always remember that, Gelo ???????? https://t.co/1ruhAFBg5y — Pia Wurtzbach Jauncey (@PiaWurtzbach) August 12, 2023

Netizens chimed in the comments about how Pia also inspired them.

"I just want to let you know na DL (dean's list) ako last sem at 2nd yr. na po ako. Thank you for inspiring me, love."

Another netizen commented, "Periodt. Pia has always been my inspo. More than the beauty and the crown, it's her life story, perseverance, and resilience."

"What I admire about you, Pi, is you always choose kindness—in action and in words," remarked another. "As simple as this tweet may seem, it offers re-ignition and hope to the downtrodden/defeated. God bless you!"

As of this writing, Pia's tweet has already garnered over 425,000 likes.

Such an inspiration, Pia!

