You Have To Read Pia Wurtzbach's ~*Winning*~ Answers On Relationship Advice

Pia Wurtzbach held a light Q&A session with her fans on Twitter on January 28 where the beauty queen dished out very relatable and sensible advice to her over 700,000 followers.

Pia, who's been in a relationship with Jeremy Jauncey, was asked if she googled her future beau after their first meeting. Pia responded by joking, "I checked his Instagram and went, 'Hmm... Pangit!' Charot lang!"

Continue reading below ↓

The Miss Universe titleholder also gave out sensible dating advice–and she answered like a true queen!

One Twitter user asked, "What can you say about confessing to someone? Or being committed to someone?" To which Pia responded, "Ang masasabi ko lang… If you really like the person, go for it. Kung hindi kayo para sa isa't-isa, at least makaka-move on ka na. Habang pinapatagal mo yung pagtago ng feelings mo, hindi mo malalaman yung answer. Made-delay lalo yung pagdating noong para sa'yo."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Another question that Pia answered was, "Naniniwala ka bang pag mahal ka, babalikan ka?" Pia tweeted, "In all things, love man yan or opportunities, kung sa'yo talaga yan–babalik at makakarating sa'yo."

When it comes to relationships, Pia used to believe that the man is the boss but not anymore. She said, "Sobrang under ko when I was in my early 20s. I'm glad it's a balanced give-and-take now. My partner lets me be the alpha I am."

Continue reading below ↓

Pia also dished out tips to having a happy relationship: "Be honest. Trust your partner. Make time. But most importantly–take care of yourself and your needs. The only way you can function well in a relationship is if you're doing well as an individual."