Pia Wurtzbach On Making LDR With Jeremy Jauncey Work: 'Time management lang'

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach gets candid about her long-distance relationship with Abu Dhabi-based boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey.

In a virtual press conference for her upcoming sitcom My Papa Pi, Pia shared how she divides her time between the Philippines and her travels with Jeremy: "Kasi si Jeremy mahilig mag-travel so naging perk na lang na kasama niya ako tapos na-enjoy ko rin yung pag-travel dahil sa trabaho niya. Naka-base na rin kasi siya sa Abu Dhabi ngayon kaya madalas akong pumupunta doon pero bumabalik pa rin ako dito sa Pilipinas kasi nandito yung work ko."

She added, "I think I split my time between the two and kaya naman. Sa akin naman time management lang 'yan. Basta alam ko in advance, I can make myself available for work."

Pia also spilled the secrets to making her LDR with Jeremy work, saying, "I think kailangan may good and open communication lalo na we don’t see each other all the time kasi parang in a way, long distance relationship kami. It’s important na lagi kaming nag-uusap, honest, and may mga plano para may something to look forward to."

Continue reading below ↓

The beauty queen-actress said they even make it a point to make their Valentine's day celebration "special" despite the distance.

"Para sa akin kasi like ngayon hindi kami magkasama for Valentine’s day, it can still be special in a way because we make it work because we have good communication."

Pia and Jeremy celebrated their second anniversary in January.

Pia is set to make her much-awaited TV comeback with My Papa Pi alongside Piolo Pascual and Pepe Herrera.

Watch the full press con here: