Pia Wurtzbach Gives A Peek Into Her New Home

Pia Wurtzbach just shared an exciting milestone in her life: getting a new house!

The 2015 Miss Universe took to IG to share a peek into her new residence.

"Welcome home, Pia!" Pia wrote in her post, which showed photos of the unfurnished home. "Ops… Practice lang! So pa'no ba 'to, BYOB na ba? Bring Your Own Bangko? Wala pang laman 'tong bahay ko, LOL!"

"One of my personal projects this year is being hands-on with my new home," the beauty queen added. "So excited to take you guys with me through the process! What style do you think I’ll go for?"

Continue reading below ↓



Pia's home features glass doors, white walls, and wooden elements. We're excited to see how she decides to decorate it!

This isn't the first time that Pia has given a glimpse of where she lives. In 2019, she shared snaps of her then condo unit, which had soft, muted colors.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE ABOUT PIA WURTZBACH

Jeremy Jauncey ~*Reunites*~ With Pia Wurtzbach In Scotland

Pia Wurtzbach Opens Up About Having Anorexia, Anxiety, And Depression During Her Miss U Reign: 'I was deteriorating'

Pia Wurtzbach Calls Out Those Who Break COVID-19 Protocols: 'Konsensiya niyo na lang ‘yan'