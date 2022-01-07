Piolo Pascual Reacts To Photos With Shaina Magdayao: 'What you see is what you get'

Piolo Pascual has spoken up about the photos that circulated online last year with Shaina Magdayao.

Let's rewind a bit: Last October, Shaina and Piolo were spotted getting cozy while on a beach getaway in Bohol and the two Kapamilya stars were seen holding hands and hugging in their photos.

In an interview with ABS-CBN's MJ Felipe aired on TV Patrol on January 6, Piolo had this to say: "I think things got a little out of hand because of some of the photos that went around. And it's the same, I guess. It's better to not talk about it you know?"

"Let it die down because, you know, it's been how many years and we always say the same things anyway," Piolo added. "I guess for now, wala e. 'Yon na 'yon e. What you see is what you get. It's as simple as that."

The two celebs have been romantically linked since 2017. Piolo first revealed that he and Shaina have been exclusively dating for five years, but in 2019, Shaina denied that they were in a relationship.

Piolo was last linked to KC Concepcion. The two became a couple in 2010 and split up in 2011. She said in an interview, "People know naman that it was very real for me. I was so young and naive. It was announced publicly, that's why it also had to be announced in public when it ended."