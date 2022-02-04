Rico Blanco On Why He Fell In Love With Maris Racal: 'Nakaka-happy yung vibe niya’

There's been a lot of fuss over Rico Blanco and Maris Racal’s relationship, and for a good reason: They look absolutely ~cool~ together. Never mind that some folks still raise eyebrows at their 25-year age gap—which is perfectly fine with their families, btw! This couple’s strong chemistry also allows them to launch a lot of creative projects, from hit songs to a new show that they’re starring in together!

During the presscon of The Goodbye Girl, which features a star-studded cast including Angelica Panganiban and Barbie Imperial, the former Rivermaya frontman talked more openly about his relationship with Maris.

When asked about the exact moment he knew he was falling for the actress, Rico reveals that it wasn’t love at first sight and his feelings actually grew over time. He explains, “We were trying to find out, kami ni Maris, some time ago how did it happen. Parang little by little lang.

“[It's] definitely not the first time I met her. Definitely not when we were working on the song and recording. I take pride kasi in my professionalism in the studio and no matter if I think the person that I’m working with is attractive or not, or even on the set when I’m doing acting, I take pride in my professionalism. So wala eh. I think it was sometime after we were done working on the song. Sa mga talks namin siguro. Nagkakamustahan kami. DM yata, parang ganun.”

He has the kindest words about Maris’ positive outlook, which is something that captured his heart. He says, “Ang gusto ko kay Maris is she doesn’t even realize it but nakaka-happy eh yung vibe niya. It’s something that I think is normal to them magkakapatid. Because I hang out with the sisters also and the family and even with Maris’ mom and that’s the vibe—parang barkada.

“So I think [her] vibe brings out the best in me. Yung positive side ko nalalabas kasi nakakalimutan ko din na I’m playful pala. There’s a bit of childlike fun in every person and then she brings that out,” he shares.

And as if Rico's confession hasn't made us kilig enough, he proceeds to share that he definitely sees a ~*future*~ with Maris. “Years from now, I hope that the relationship is deeper and richer with so much more memories, music, active projects, and stories. And it seems like we’re going to take everyone on this journey with us kasi parang ganun na eh,” he says, referring to fans who continue to gush about their adorable relationship.

Aww. Please don’t ever change, you two!