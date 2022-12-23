All The ~*Romantic*~ Christmas Movies You Can Watch On Netflix Over The Holidays

Let’s be totally honest, there is no such thing as too many Christmas movies! And what better way to spend your well-deserved holiday break than binge-watching these feel-good films, right? If you’re feeling extra ~romantic~ this year, however, we’ve got quite a collection of *cheesy* rom-coms we know you’ll definitely love. Ahead, we give you a rundown of holiday-themed films for a holly, jolly, romantic Christmas!

5 Holiday-Themed Rom-Coms to Binge-Watch This Christmas

1. Falling for Christmas

Our Y2K rom-com queen is back at it again! This time around, Lindsay Lohan isn’t a troublemaking teenager or the new girl in school, she’s a *spoiled* heiress who loses her memory in a skiing accident. She finds herself under the care of a swoon-worthy lodge owner at a small Christmas village and they manage to fall ~in love~ with each other despite their differences.

Falling For Christmas | Lindsay Lohan | Official Trailer | Netflix

2. Christmas With You

If you want to watch a movie a la-Music and Lyrics but is set in the holiday season, Christmas With You is a perfect choice! It follows a pop star named Angelina who’s suffering from a ~career burnout~. As she takes a step back from the spotlight in search of inspiration, she finds love along the way. Aww!

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Christmas With You | Official Trailer | Netflix

3. The Noel Diary

We totally love it when a romance film has a handsome, successful leading man, but it’s even better when he meets an equally amazing and strong-willed female lead! If this type of trope also tickles your fancy, The Noel Diary may be your movie of choice. Do note though: some tears may be shed while watching this film!

The Noel Diary | Official Trailer | Netflix

4. I Believe in Santa

When a woman who *absolutely* hates Christmas falls for a man who still believes in Santa, does she accept his love or run for the hills? This feel-good film is perfect for when you’re looking for a light watch over the holidays!

I Believe in Santa | Official Trailer | Netflix

5. Single All the Way

There’s nothing better than a classic best-friends-to-lovers trope, and that’s exactly what this 2021 film can offer! It follows Peter (Michael Urie) who is *tired* of his family asking about his relationship status every year, so he asks his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to pretend to be his boyfriend for the holidays. So cute!

Watch now

Single All The Way | Official Trailer | Netflix

READ MORE HERE:

14 Christmas Party Outfit Ideas ~Inspired~ By K-Drama Ladies

10 *Delicious* Korean Dishes That Deserve A Spot In Your Noche Buena Feast

7 Cute Hairstyles That Even ~*Tamad*~ Girls Can Recreate For Christmas Parties