Ruffa Gutierrez Is Graduating From College In July: 'It's never too late'

Ruffa Gutierrez is all set to complete her college education in July!

The former beauty queen revealed the big news as she appeared as a judge in the "Sexy Babe" segment of It's Showtime aired on March 3. When she was asked as to why she was absent from the show the previous day, Ruffa revealed, "Naku, nag-aaral ako. I had academic deadlines!"

Ruffa revealed that she's set to complete the last day of her internship and said, "At least hindi lang ako high school graduate. For the longest time, high school graduate ako. Pero, excuse me, 13 years old, nagtratrabaho na ako."

Ruffa added that "it's never too late" to finish school. The actress is currently completing her Communication Arts degree from the Philippine Women's University under the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP).

Ruffa is aiming to complete her college education as she wants to set an example for her kids Lorin and Venice. Announcing her return to school in an Instagram post in May 2021, Ruffa said, "After 34 years of working in the entertainment industry, I have chosen to further my education. Not only do I want to fulfill a long-held dream and take control of the next chapter of my life, [but I also] want to set a good example for my children."

