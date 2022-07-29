Wow, Sandara Park *Introduces* Filipino Food To GOT7's BamBam

Pambansang Krung-Krung Sandara Park is one supportive sunbae (senior artist)!

On July 28, Sandara met up with GOT7's BamBam in Manila and introduced him to delicious Filipino food (and beer) at one of her favorite Filipino restaurants.

BamBam posted an Instagram snap of him and Sandara holding two bottles of local beer with the caption, "@daraxxi She flew all the way to buy me Gerry's Grill (shot puno)."

Sandara reposted the photo on her Instagram Stories and showed off her *adorable* relationship with her junior artist and labelmate. She shared, "My little brother BamBam."

Prior to her arrival in the country, Sandara had already suggested some Filipino dishes for BamBam to try.

ICYDK, BamBam is in the Philippines for a two-day fan signing event in Cebu and Manila as well as the 2022 K-pop Masterz in Manila concert happening on July 29, Friday. He will be joined by fellow GOT7 member Jackson Wang as well as the boy group TREASURE.

During his stay in Manila, the Thailand-born K-pop artist also hung out with James Reid and Liza Soberano.

BamBam debuted in 2014 as a member of the popular boy group GOT7. He signed with ABYSS Company in 2021 and started promoting as a solo artist. Later that year, Sandara signed with the same label following the end of her contract with YG Entertainment.

