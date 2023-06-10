Aww, Sandara Park Is So Touched Pinoys Still Recognize Her

Sandara Park just gave us another reason to love her: her being down-to-earth and humble!

The K-pop idol was recently in Pampanga to shoot a show with WINNER’s Jinu and NU’EST's JR And Aron, and she couldn't help but share her happiness that Pinoys still know her by name despite years of having left her showbiz career in the Philippines.

"Sobrang nakakagulat at nakaka-flatter na hanggang ngayon, kilalang kilala pa ako ng mga Pinoy," Sandara wrote in an IG post, featuring her Clark photo dump. Her tagalog was flawless, of course. "Maraming salamat sa love and support niyo sa 'kin!!! Mahal ko kayo!!! Forever!!!"

Netizens flooded Sandara's post with love, sharing how she'll always be in Filipinos' hearts, especially with her unforgettable "Mahal ko kayo" greeting and her label as the "Pambansang Krung-Krung".

ICYDK, Sandara and her family moved to the Philippines in 1994. In 2004, she auditioned for the talent search show Star Circle Quest, which launched her to stardom. After a series of movies and even an album, Sandara went back to South Korea in 2007 and not long after signed a contract with YG Entertainment. She would later debut in 2009 as a K-pop idol with 2NE1.

Stay the lovable Sandy we know, Dara!

