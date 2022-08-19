OMG, WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon Reportedly *Spotted* On A Date With Actress Moon Ji Hyo

WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon is wrapped up in dating rumors after being spotted with a rookie actress.



On August 18, a Korean Twitter user posted photos of the idol allegedly holding hands with actress and YG Entertainment labelmate Moon Ji Hyo.

The user wrote, "I went out for a walk and saw my bias on a date."

The rumored couple wore matching blue outfits as they went for a stroll near the YG Entertainment building in Hapjeong.

It is difficult for us to comment on the personal matters of our agency’s artists."

ICYDK, Ji Hyo was featured in Seung Yoon's music video for his 2022 solo release "Born To Love You." The 22-year-old actress first gained recognition as a contestant in the 2017 rap competition show High School Rapper. YG Entertainment has responded to the dating rumor with a brief statement: "It is difficult for us to comment on the personal matters of our agency's artists." Kang Seung Yoon debuted in 2014 as a member of the K-pop boy group WINNER. They are best known for their hit song "Really Really." In July 2022, the group made their comeback with the album Holiday and the lead single "I Love U."