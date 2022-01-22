Sarah Lahbati Organizes A Trip To El Nido For Richard Gutierrez's Birthday

Richard Gutierrez celebrated his birthday in style in El Nido, Palawan! According to Richard, the trip was organized by his wife, Sarah Lahbati.

The actor, who turned 38 on January 21, posted on Instagram, "Thanks, my love, @sarahlahbati for organizing a birthday trip for me and our family."

Meanwhile, Sarah penned a short but sweet message for her hubby: "Happy birthday, my love. Lucky to be your wife and best friend. Zion, Kai, and I love you so much!"

Continue reading below ↓

"May God continue to bless and guide you. And may all your dreams come true," she added.

In a separate Instagram post, Sarah said that their family enjoyed some quality time together coupled with El Nido's amazing views and good food.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The couple is known for their love of the outdoors. For Sarah's 28th birthday in October, Richard planned an off-the-grid family trip to Tanay, Rizal. Sarah described the trip as "adventurous, soulful, and unforgettable." The actress wrote, "Thank you for always pushing me to try new things. For constantly pushing me out of my comfort zone in the best ways and for giving me the best experiences anyone could ask for."