Sharlene San Pedro Cries Foul Over Xian Gaza Spreading 'Fake News'

After the now-viral proposal of Ricci Rivero to Andrea Brillantes where he ~*officially*~ asked her to be his girlfriend during one of his games, social media personality Xian Gaza posted his thoughts on the matter to his Facebook page.

In a series of posts, he targeted Sharlene San Pedro. ICYDK, she was the love interest of Ricci in the 2021 film Happy Times, and fans dubbed their ~pairing~ as #SharCci.

"JUST IN: Ricci Rivero, iniwan si Sharlene San Pedro para kay Andrea Brillantes! Petsa ng unang pompyanga, inaalam ng aming team!" Xian wrote.

Sharlene hit back on Twitter, calling Xian a "clout chaser" and asking him to stop spreading fake news.

"Shoutout sayo Xian Gaza tama na pagpapakalat ng fake news. Napaka clout chaser mo talaga di ko alam bat may naniniwala pa sa mga walang basehan na chismis na kinakalat mo," she wrote.

She continued: "Wala kasing nagkakagusto sayo ano kaya puro chismis kinakalat mo."

In a follow-up tweet, she wrote: "So sikat na kami nito? Chinichismis na kami eh."

Ricci sided with the actress, quoting her original tweet and writing, "HAHAHAHA wala kasi ata talaga may gusto jan kaya ganyan!"

Meanwhile, Xian continued his tirade on Facebook, uploading a screenshot of Ricci's quoted tweet. "NEWS HEADLINE: RIVERO AT SAN PEDRO, BINANATAN SA TWITTER ANG PAMBANSANG MARITES NG PILIPINAS! KUNG HINDI NAMAN PALA TOTOO, BAKIT SOBRANG DEFENSIVE NILA?!"

He also posted a picture of Sharlene Gaza with the caption: "BREAKING NEWS: SHARLENE SAN PEDRO, NATAGPUANG MALUNGKOT SA QUEZON CITY!"

Xian continued uploading a series of posts speculating the true nature of Ricci and Andrea's relationship. He also wrote a direct response to Sharlene's tweet, saying that no one liked him because he's not a basketball player and stating that he was "just a millionaire."

As of this writing, Ricci, Andrea, and Sharlene have yet to respond to Xian's more recent Facebook posts.