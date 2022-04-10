Kilig! Andrea Brillantes And Ricci Rivero Revealed Their Relationship During A Basketball Game

We can't imagine a more romantic and *nakakakilig* way of going official after actor-basketball player Ricci Rivero's grand gesture during one of his games.

In a now-viral moment, Ricci actually asked Andrea Brillantes—who was one of the spectators—if she would like to be his *girlfriend*. OMG!

"I just wanted to ask Blythe, 'Can you be my girlfriend?'" the UP Fighting Maroons player asked.

Behind Andrea were two men, each holding a black shirt. On one shirt was written the word "YES" and on the other, "NO". As Andrea took the "YES" shirt, the crowd went wild.

Later that evening, Andrea posted an IG Story where she looked super in love as she cradled a bouquet of flowers. Tagged in the post was Ricci.

Andrea and Ricci have been rumored to be dating for a while now, ever since a photo of them together with a fan made the rounds online.

So happy for them! Watch the complete proposal moment here.

