Aww, Sharon Cuneta Just Gifted Ice Seguerra The Cutest Maltipoo Puppy

Sharon Cuneta had the most sincere and sweetest gesture for Ice Seguerra who recently lost his Pug of 13 years, Porky. The Megastar gifted Ice with his own puppy–a Maltese-Poodle mix named Belly.

On Instagram, Ice shared a personal note from Sharon, who hoped that the new puppy can bring Ice "lots of happiness and love and companionship for many years to come."

Ice said of Sharon's sweet gesture, "When I lost Porky, I never really thought I'd be ready to love another dog again. Kasi parang nabuhos ko na sa kanya lahat and feeling ko nagtataksil ako."

Continue reading below ↓

Ice added, "But that's the thing with love. Love is so beautiful that it never ends with death. And when you open up your heart to love and be loved again, then healing can start doing its magic."

Sharon posted a comment on Ice's post by writing, "I love you so much dearest Ice… I have loved you since you were little and I am so happy that I finally have been able to give you a gift–a loving companion, who, like I told you, is not meant to take the place of your irreplaceable Porky but to HONOR him."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Megastar added that she loves seeing Ice happy and expressed how glad she was that he chose Belly among all the other photos of the beautiful puppies.

Sharon, who's an animal lover herself and adopted an Aspin named Pawi in December, reposted Ice's post on her Instagram page and wrote, "You all know how much dogs mean to me so I cried my eyes out for Ice."

Apart from Belly, Ice also has another pug named Porkchop and he was quick to make an Instagram page for his beloved four-legged companions.