Sofia Andres Recovers From COVID-19: 'Please wear your mask, eat healthy'

Sofia Andres has just recovered from COVID-19.

The actress recently took to Instagram to share the news, revealing that she spent 10 days in quarantine as 2022 rolled in. She also reminded the public to observe health protocols and to stay healthy.

"After 10 days… Finally, I’m negative," Sofia wrote in her post. "Please wear your mask, be kind, drink your vitamins, eat healthy, and love yourself. What a way to start 2022. I know it’s not easy spending New Year’s alone, but we have more days and years ahead of us. Be strong. #fuckomicron"

Sofia is currently in Portugal with Daniel Miranda and their daughter, Zoe, after celebrating Christmas in Spain. Over the holidays, Sofia expressed how much she misses her family back in the Philippines, especially her younger brother.

Sofia is just one among a growing number of celebs who have opened up about contracting COVID-19. Recently, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach also spoke about getting the virus in the UK.