Could Stray Kids Be The Newest Bench Endorsers?

Bench just dropped a teaser for their newest global celebrity endorser and fans are already guessing it's the K-pop boy group Stray Kids!

The clothing company teased fans with a short video on Instagram with the caption, "April fool's day is cancelled this year 'cause we're not fooling around with this epic announcement. Get ready for our newest #BENCHGlobalSetters reveal soon."

The video showed the words "Stay Tuned" in a font very similar to the Stray Kids logo. (Fun fact: Stay is also Stray Kids' fandom name!)

Fans quickly took to the comments section to share their excitement over the possibility of the group being the endorsers for the Bench Everyday line.

Bench will release the official announcement on April 4, Monday. Stray Kids could join Bench's other Korean celebrity endorsers like Kim Soo Hyun and Byeon Woo Seok.

The group was formed through the 2017 idol debut survival show of the same name. They officially debuted in 2018 with "Hellevator" and recently made their comeback with the electronic pop track "Maniac."

PH Stays will also soon be able to see the idols in-person as concert promoter Pulp Live World recently announced that Stray Kids' District 9: Unlock Manila concert is finally happening two years after its postponement due to the pandemic.

