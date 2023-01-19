OMG! Is Sue Ramirez The *Mystery* Ex-Girlfriend Of David Licauco?

Another day, another potentially solved mystery, thanks to eagle-eyed TikTok users! ICYMI: a controversial clip is currently making rounds online—compiling clues that Maria Clara at Ibarra star David Licauco previously dated Kapamilya actress Sue Ramirez. OMG!

The aforementioned *clues* include unearthing the rumored ex-couple’s similar photos in Korea last February 2017, as well as proof that Sue is following David’s siblings on Instagram. Of course, these signs aren’t a clear indication that the two *indeed* dated, so it’s best to take everything with a grain of salt, as ushe.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

Interest in identifying David’s ex-girlfriend started when a 2018 interview of the actor with Pep resurfaced online, with him opening up about his past heartbreak with a Kapamilya actress.

Choosing to keep mum about her identity, he shared, “Taga-ABS siya. So di ko siya kaya. Wala, it’s hard. May love team. Siyempre, at the time, hindi pa ako artista, hindi pa marunong i-handle. Pero siguro now, okay lang."

He also admitted that he was devastated by their fallout. “Sobrang umiyak ako nun. Pero siyempre once na-accept mo naman na yung fact kung bakit wala na… Ganun naman yun, eh. Meron akong nakitang quote, sabi, ‘It’s not about moving on, it’s about acceptance,’” he said.

MORE FROM COSMO:

Enabler Behavior? Netizens Call Out Dani Barretto On *Cheering* For Alex Gonzaga’s Act

Production Staff, Ex-Workmates, Celebs React To Alex Gonzaga’s *Alleged* Bad Behavior

Elisse Joson Called McCoy De Leon *The One* Weeks Before Breakup: 'I don't see anybody else'