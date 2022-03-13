Sue Ramirez Reacts On Misogynistic Comments And Body Shaming: 'Deserve natin ipaglaban ang mga sarili natin'

Sue Ramirez has been pretty outspoken when it comes to issues such as misogynistic comments and body shaming. Most recently, The Broken Marriage Vow star had a pretty savage response as she clapped back at a netizen who said that her chest looked like "plywood".

Sitting down for a tell-all interview with Karen Davila on March 12, Sue was asked about how she was cyberbullied on how she looked, and the actress said, "Mediyo cliche, but I'm trying to change the world!"

"I want people, well, kahit hindi naman yung world, kahit dito nalang muna sa atin, na to just open their minds," Sue said. "Na kapag nakakaita sila ng babae na naka two-piece, hindi dapat nila binabasots ang babae. Lahat tayo ay galing sa kababaihan. Deserve natin yung respeto and deserve natin i-demand yung respeto na 'yon."

The actress also reiterated that in 2022, people are still stuck with their old thinking as she said, "Mababa ang tingin sa mga kababaihan, which is so untrue."



Sue, who's all about gender equality said, "Mainit na po ang ulo ko sa mga ganyan, paulit-ulit na. I think it's the responsibility of the parents to teach their kids. Dapat kayo na ang magturo kung ano yung tama at mali na talaga. Dapat alam na ng mga bata kung paano mag-react sa mga babae, sa mga kasama natin in the LGBTQ community. Kahit sa kalalakihan, pantay-pantay tayo."

In 2018, Sue was criticized by a netizen for sporting "glitter hair" and Sue took to Twitter as she wrote, "Since when did so many people enjoy making others feel bad? Does it really make you happy when you make others feel bad?" Karen noticed how outspoken Sue is and commented that the actress does not take body shaming sitting down, and Sue seemed to agree.

"Deserve natin ipaglaban ang mga sarili natin," Sue said. "Hindi natin deserve na lait-laitin tayo on how we are built because we're all built differently. And nobody's perfect. It's how you embrace yourself that will make you feel good about yourself."

Sue added, "Ako, wala na po akong insecurities. Bata pa po ako, naga-artista na ako, naibato na po lahat ng bashing sa akin and I saw how resilient I was. Doon ko na-discover kung gaano ako kalakas as a person kasi wala naman akong paki. Sa totoo lang, wala akong paki na nilalait niyo ako. Ang pakialam ko, bakit kayo nanglalait in the first place? Bakit niyo 'to ginagawa? Why would you want to make other people feel bad about themselves?"

Watch Sue's full interview with Karen here: