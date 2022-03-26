These Three Miss Universe Queens Are Hosting The Miss Universe Philippines Pageant

Three Miss Universe titleholders will be hosting the Miss Universe Philippines coronation night on April 30!

Gracing the Miss Universe Philippines stage will be Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, and Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow.

In a Facebook post on March 26, Miss Universe Philippines announced, "#UniquelyBeautiful meets #ConfidentlyBeautiful. You're in for a phenomenal show, Universe! Introducing our hosts for the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Finals."

The grand coronation night will happen at the SM Mall of Asia Arena where Miss Universe Philippines 2021 and Miss Universe 2021 Top 5 finalist Bea Luigi Gomez will crown her successor.

Sharing her excitement for the upcoming show, Pia took to Instagram Stories and tagged her fellow queens as she wrote, "See you at the finals!"

The 2022 edition of Miss Universe Philippines marks Pia’s third time hosting the country's most prestigious beauty pageant. She previously did hosting duties in 2017 and in 2018 when the local Miss Universe franchise was still handled by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc.