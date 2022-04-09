Trina Candaza Responds To Netizen On Reconciling With Carlo Aquino: 'Mahirap na po magkabalikan'

Trina Candaza recently responded to a netizen who made a comment about a possible reconciliation with Carlo Aquino.

Posting an Instagram comment on Trina's video post for a diaper brand on March 31, the netizen wrote, "Sana magkaayos na kayo ni Kuya Carlo. Alam ko mahal niyo pa [ang] isa't-isa. Pagsubok lang yan, malalagpasan niyo rin para kay baby. Kalimutan [na ang] past at magsimula uli."

Trina responded, "Mahirap na po magkabalikan lalo na kung yung mga taong nakapaligid support sa pagiging single ng tao na para bang walang batang nawalan ng buong pamilya."



A few days later, Carlo confirmed in an interview with ABS-CBN News that he and Trina have gone their separate ways. When asked about the status of his relationship with Trina, Carlo said, "Nag-separate na kami this year lang, actually."

While the actor did not elaborate on the reason for their split, he said that he and Trina are on "civil" terms and only talk because of their child, Enola Mithi. Carlo added, "Nag-uusap kami and every once in a while, nahihiram ko si Mithi, pero siyempre, dahil nga pandemic pa din, yung safety muna niya. Kapag may trabaho ako, katulad nito–lumalabas ako–mag-aantay ako ng ilang days."

In January, rumors of the former couple's split made the rounds online following Trina's cryptic Facebook post where she wrote, "You will really know your worth to your partner if ano magiging actions niya 'pag wala ka na sa kanya. Kung may pinupuntahan agad na babae… 'Wag na kayo umasang magbabago pa yung jowa niyo na sakit sa ulo; hindi na 'yan magbabago."

Later that month, Trina and Mithi moved to their new home, which the model-vlogger posted about.

